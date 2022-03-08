China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
