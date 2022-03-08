China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.