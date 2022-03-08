China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of China Online Education Group worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of COE stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

