Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 420,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 120,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.29. 449,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,368,020. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $162.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $329.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

