Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $422.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.83 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

