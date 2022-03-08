Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,514 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after acquiring an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after acquiring an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
BMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. 15,654,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509,386. The company has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
