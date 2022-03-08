Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,514 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after acquiring an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after acquiring an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

BMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. 15,654,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509,386. The company has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.