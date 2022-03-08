Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 220 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPM stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.21. 27,534,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $381.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $128.95 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

