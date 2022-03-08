Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,045,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,625. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

