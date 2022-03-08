Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 376 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE D opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

