Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

