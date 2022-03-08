CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.