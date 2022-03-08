CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,617 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded up $4.44 on Monday, reaching $95.69. 9,837,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,445. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

