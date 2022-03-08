Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,566 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

