Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

FREL opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $34.94.

