Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

