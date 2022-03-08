Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,582,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 30.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,745,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

