Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SelectQuote by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SelectQuote by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About SelectQuote (Get Rating)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.