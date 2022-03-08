Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 639 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE AWR opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

