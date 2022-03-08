Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $33,019,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $16,388,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 97 shares of company stock worth $111,666. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,286.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,125.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,219.58. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.