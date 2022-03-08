Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

