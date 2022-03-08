Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

