Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,724 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.12. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.269 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

