CertiK One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.50 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $79.16 million and $19.50 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.37 or 0.06671341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.47 or 0.99812938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046751 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,541,156 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.