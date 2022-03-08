Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 94,431 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -17.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

