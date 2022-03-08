CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.85.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 36,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.