Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 321,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.