Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $583.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

