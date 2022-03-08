Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 291.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IUSG traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.46. 10,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,517. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.70 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42.

