Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.78. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,268. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

