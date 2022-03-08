Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 737.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.72. 156,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

