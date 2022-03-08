Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

Shares of Centamin stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 109.75 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 13,996,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,207. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.92.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,058.18).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

