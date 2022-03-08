CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$56.79 and last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 1062911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.23.

Specifically, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$410,243.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares in the company, valued at C$37,502,682.10. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,856. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,926.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

