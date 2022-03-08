Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Castlight Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Castlight Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 255,925 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,496,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 123,861 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,753,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 313,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,832 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

