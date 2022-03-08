Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.71.
About Castlight Health (Get Rating)
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
