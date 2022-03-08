Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will report $3.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Carvana reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $16.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Carvana by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Carvana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 5,313,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average of $246.90. Carvana has a 12 month low of $97.70 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

