Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE CRI opened at $91.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

