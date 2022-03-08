Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

CAH traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 16,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.