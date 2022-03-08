Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 732 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.15. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

