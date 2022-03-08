Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 10,157 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 526.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 744,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.