Captrust Financial Advisors Has $271,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $591.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $638.22 and a 200 day moving average of $627.17. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.