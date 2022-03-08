Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INFL opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

