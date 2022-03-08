Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 568 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 208.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $2,947,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 150.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $10,883,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,413.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

