Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 329 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.