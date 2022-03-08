Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 251 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

LOB opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

