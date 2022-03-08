Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73).

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

AVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AVTX opened at $0.67 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,707,154 shares of company stock worth $1,490,403 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,917,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

