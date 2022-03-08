Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDYN. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.45 million, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

