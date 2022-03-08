Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 96 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 15,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.