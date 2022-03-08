Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.40 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

NYSE CB opened at $198.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

