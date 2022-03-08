Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.35 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

