Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day moving average of $253.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.