Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.