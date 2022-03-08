Canandaigua National Corp Buys 800 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $2,316,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 255.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

